KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

LA Officials Double Down on Mask Requirement Ahead of Super Bowl

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LA Officials Preach COVID Safety for Super Bowl

Safety is one of the major concerns for Southern California officials, with the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium a little more than a week away. But there’s also the pandemic. Even though infection rates in Los Angeles County have steadily declined, the county is still averaging thousands of new cases a day over the past week.
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Is California Reaching Endemic Stage When it Comes to COVID-19?

In recent weeks, Governor Gavin Newsom has suggested that state health officials are working on an endemic plan for California, which would outline how the state will live with COVID-19. But with the omicron wave and possible other variants down the line, should the state ease some of its restrictions?
Guest: Dr. Abraar Karan, Infectious Disease Expert, Stanford University School of Medicine

Sponsored