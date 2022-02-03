Immigration Court Bill Would Give Judges Independence, Tackle 1.6M Case Backlog

Under the proposal, appellate judges would be appointed to staggered 15-year terms by the president and confirmed by the Senate, and would in turn appoint trial court judges. One third of the appellate judges would be appointed every five years to ensure that no one president could choose an outsized share of them, protecting the court from undue political influence.

The courts would be required to contract with non-profit organizations to give legal orientations explaining the law and court procedures to everyone appearing in court. Immigrants would have the right to be represented by a lawyer, as they do now, but the bill does not propose providing counsel at government expense.

If enacted, the bill could help reduce the historic backlog in the courts by giving judges greater power to set aside cases where an immigrant is waiting for the government to process a green card or another legal way to remain in the country. But Lofgren acknowledged it would not eliminate it.

The Department of Homeland Security would still control how many cases it chooses to prosecute. However, last May Biden administration officials restored the discretion that Immigration and Customs Enforcement prosecutors had during the Obama years to focus on deporting recent unauthorized immigrants and those who pose a threat to national security or public safety.

Another measure that could affect court backlogs is a not-yet-final rule the Biden administration has proposed that would shift the most asylum claims out of the immigration court system and decide them at DHS asylum office.

Lofgren admitted that it could be an uphill battle to pass the bill in a polarized Congress. She said legal organizations had identified a number of Republicans who were open to the bill but unwilling to commit to be co-sponsors.

“I finally thought, I'm just going to introduce it myself, get it out there, and then people can see what it is and get comfortable with it,” she said. “It's quite possible it won't happen in this Congress. It may take more than one Congress, but it's important to get the idea out there.”

Overhauling the courts is not a particularly partisan issue, said Gulasekaram, and pitching a stand-alone bill could potentially get more bipartisan support than if it were attached to a larger immigration reform effort.

“It might be the case that lots of people from different parts of our political spectrum are interested in lowering the backlog in immigration courts and making adjudications more fair,” he said.

But at last month’s hearing, Republicans on the immigration subcommittee were dismissive of an independent court system. Instead, they sought to focus attention on the U.S.-Mexico border, where asylum seekers from Central America and elsewhere have arrived in large numbers, and use that to attack Biden and Democrats for what they called “open border” policies.

But Lofgren said she’s determined to get the issue into the public eye.