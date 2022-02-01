COVID-19 Surge Waning Across California

COVID Surge Easing Across California

After a big spike, COVID-19 cases are now falling in California. And hospitalizations are also declining.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED

San Francisco Eases Mask Rules

Starting Tuesday, people who are vaccinated and boosted can take off their masks in certain indoor spaces in San Francisco. The new rule says anyone who’s fully vaccinated can go maskless in places like gyms, offices, college classes and religious services.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Los Angeles County Keeps Mask Rules in Place

While San Francisco is relaxing its mask rules, LA County’s mask mandate remains in place. The mandate will only be lifted if cases, hospitalizations and transmission hit a low benchmark, under county criteria put in place last fall.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

California lawmakers’ most recent attempt to create a single-payer health system, that would have provided coverage to all Californians, is now dead. The proposal didn't even come up for a vote in the state legislature on Monday.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED

Pedestrian Deaths Spike in Many California Cities

New traffic fatality numbers are out for California cities and they show that last year, our streets got more dangerous even though cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, have launched ambitious programs to reduce traffic deaths.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

New EDD Director Faces Plenty of Challenges

A new director will be sworn in Tuesday to head the state’s Employment Development Department, or EDD. That’s the agency that’s faced a barrage of criticism for paying out billions in fraudulent unemployment claims while legitimate applicants struggled to get the help they were due.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

A bill that would create a new commission to set pay and working conditions in California's fast food industry won approval in the state Assembly on Monday.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED