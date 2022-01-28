Niners, Rams Fans Search for Last Minute Tickets to NFC Championship Game

Tickets Tough to Come by for NFC Championship Game

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium. Ticketing for the game has been controversial, as the Rams have tried to make it more difficult for Niners fans to grab seats.

Guest: Tony Knopp, CEO of Ticketmanager

Omicron Surge Slowing in L.A. County

Even though Los Angeles County appears to be past the omicron peak, health officials say residents can’t get complacent. LA County Health Director Barbara Ferrer estimates that the peak was January 8th, but said the virus is still circulating.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC