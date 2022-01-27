KQED is a proud member of
Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí - Reporter/Producer KQED News & KQED en Español

A young Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí uses journalism to connect with his neighbors and make friends.

We hope these comics inspire you to share your KQED Origin Stories with us in return. Please tell us the effect public media has had on your life or how you found your way to the KQED community. Our creative team might choose to transform your submission into a comic. In order to participate, please send in your submission via this form or post your story to social media using the hashtag #KQEDOriginStories by Friday, February 25.

Transcript of Comic Strip

Carlos is speaking in all of the panels.

Panel 1: The goal of my work is (add the rest of this text)

Panel 2: When I first moved to the US, we lived in Hayward, CA. I wanted to make friends, and noticed that one of my neighbors had a newspaper delivered to his porch.

Panel 3: I had never really touched one and was so fascinated. Although I was still learning English, I felt I understood the gist of what it was and decided to make my own with drawings and a few "stories" written in an odd mix of Spanish and English.

Panel 4: I dropped off some issues at my neighbors' homes, and although the kids didn't understand what they had received, they still became my friends.

Panel 5: That was my first time doing something that even somewhat resembled journalism, and it's connected to why I decided to become a journalist: to meet people and have the honor of hearing their stories.