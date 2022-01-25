A rare winter wildfire led to evacuation orders in Big Sur over the weekend. By Monday morning, the blaze, called the Colorado Fire, was 35% contained, Cal Fire reported.

The rugged terrain of Big Sur is a place of California weather extremes, hit with deluges one month and wildfires the next.

A sign like the one in this cartoon would not be out of place along Highway 1 in Big Sur.

OK, maybe not the locusts (yet) — but everything else is very possible along one of California's most beautiful stretches of coastline.