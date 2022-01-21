Sara Sadhwani on California Redistricting and 'Social Lobbying'

Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss Senator Dianne Feinstein's filibuster vote, more congressional retirements and whether the state legislature will move to tighten California's vaccine requirements in schools and offices. Then, Sara Sadhwani, assistant professor of politics at Pomona College joins to discuss her study of "social lobbying" in the state capitol and her role in drawing California's new political maps on the state's redistricting commission.