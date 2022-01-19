KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

At-Home COVID Tests Now Available Through USPS

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Free At-Home COVID Tests Now Available

The new federal program that allows people to order free at-home COVID-19 tests through the mail launched Tuesday, one day early. The order form looks pretty simple, but wasn’t easy for everyone who tried to submit orders.

Have questions about how to get these tests? You can get answers here.
Guest: Carly Severn, KQED Senior Engagement Editor

LA County Hospitals Seeing Improvement in Ambulance Response Times

The omicron surge has jammed hospital emergency rooms with patients. Many of them arrive by ambulance, creating long waits. But  officials in Los Angeles County say ambulance response times are improving. 
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC 

Sponsored