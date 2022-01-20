Why a California Program Allowing Prosecutors to Shorten Prison Sentences Is Catching on in Red and Blue Counties

Alwin Smith was 30 years old when he received his third strike and a sentence to die in state prison.

Years of struggling with drug addiction caught up with him in 2000, when he was arrested in Riverside County for robbery and possession of drugs.

"When I first got sentenced, I was sentenced to 25 years to life for each one of those. And they gave me 15 more years — five years for each prior offense," he said. "So I ended up with 65 years to life. ... That's a sentence that, can't nobody do it. I mean, you ain't gonna never complete the sentence."

Smith would spend the next two decades in three different state prisons. For the first six years, at Corcoran State Prison, he said he had very little access to drug treatment or other rehabilitation services because he of the high-security setting he was confined to. But in 2007, he was sent to California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, where he started going to church and soon began attending classes and programs the church offered.

"Now I'm starting to understand some things about my behavior. You know, the one thing, the one factor in my life, is alcohol and drug abuse — that's the thing that continuously had guided my steps," Smith said. "It was the driving force behind my actions and decisions."