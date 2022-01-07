Inside a COVID-19 Testing Clinic Amid Omicron

An Overwhelmed Testing Site in Richmond

The spread of omicron has people scrambling to get tested for COVID-19. But the lines are long, appointments get scooped up fast, and rapid antigen tests are really really hard to find.

Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon, KQED

Surge of COVID-19 Cases Among City of Los Angeles Emergency Responders

Amid the “unprecedented” wave of Covid infections, nearly 1,000 police officers, firefighters and paramedics in the city of Los Angeles aren’t on the job. But Mayor Eric Garcetti says both the police and fire departments have enough staffing to keep the city safe.

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

Federal Prosecutors Opt Not to Extend PG&E Criminal Probation

Federal prosecutors have announced they will not try to extend Pacific Gas and Electric’s criminal probation beyond its scheduled end later this month.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED