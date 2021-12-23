SF Supervisors to Vote on Mayor Breed's State of Emergency Declaration in the Tenderloin



“When someone is openly using drugs on the street, we’re going to give them the option of going to the services and treatment we’re providing. But if they refuse, we’re not going to allow them to continue using on the street,” she said on social media this week. “The families in the neighborhood deserve better.”

Politically progressive cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to reduce friction between police and vulnerable communities of color, in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin joined the city’s public defender Mano Raju at a news conference on Monday to denounce the mayor’s plan, saying that jailing people struggling with addiction, mental health issues and homelessness would not work.

“If arrests and prosecutions alone could solve the drug crisis in this country or in this city, it would have been solved long ago,” he said. “We’ve invested over a trillion dollars in fighting the so-called war on drugs, and where has it gotten us?”

Boudin said the “raw human suffering” he sees in the neighborhood outrages him. But using outdated methods won’t make people any safer, and the city has other options, said Boudin, who worked in the public defender’s office before becoming DA.

But among local community activists, reaction to Breed's declaration has been mixed, at best.

Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, slammed the mayor's strategy.

“It's really clear that Mayor Breed is vilifying and degrading people who are living in poverty,” she said, calling it a shortsighted political response to the “misleading flood of media hysteria around crime.”

Pointing to Proposition C, the 2018 voter-approved measure that directs hundreds of millions of dollars a year to pay for services for unhoused people in the city, Friedenbach said Breed was already “sitting on very carefully crafted solutions to these issues that the community has been calling for, with feedback and expertise from unhoused community members themselves.”

Instead, she said, the mayor is relying on an overused tough-on-crime approach that will punish rather than help people most in need, and do little to address the root causes of the problem.

“There's nothing new,” Friedenbach said of Breed's strategy. “This is not changing course. This is literally doing a tried and failed policy that's already failed.”

The Board's special virtual meeting began at 2 p.m. on Thursday and will include public comment.

This post includes reporting from the Associated Press and KQED's Kate Wolffe, Matthew Green, David Marks and Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí.

