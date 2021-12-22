Governor Newsom to Require Healthcare Workers to Get COVID Booster

Booster Requirement Coming for Healthcare Workers in California

California will require all healthcare workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster. Healthcare workers in California are already mandated to be vaccinated.

Indigenous Leader Wants to Remove California's Highway Bells

Every mile or so along Highway 101 in Central California, you can find a cast iron bell supported by a shepherd’s hook hanging next to the roadway. The bells follow a network of roads called the El Camino Real, between the 21 Spanish missions from Sonoma to San Diego. But to many Native Americans, the history of California’s missions is a painful one.

Reporter: Jerimiah Oetting, KAZU