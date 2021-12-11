Experts Say You Should Freeze Your Children's Credit. Here's How.

If you have a child, there’s a good chance your child's personal information is on the dark web. That’s because hackers target schools, along with everything else.

Last September, NBC News reported that the dark web is "littered with personal information of children." Ask yourself how well protected from cybercrime you think your child's school is, and the school district, doctor's office, sports league, community program — odds are, that data is not secure enough.

So far this year, 63 districts in the United States, with about 1,000 schools between them were hit with a ransomware attack, according to Brett Callow, a researcher at the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, which conducts an annual tally. (Here's the one for 2020.)

He adds data was stolen in more than 30 of those 63 incidents. "So it's not only the hackers who may (mis)use the info; other people can download and (mis)use it too," he wrote KQED.

"Ransomware is huge," said Eva Velasquez, who heads the Identity Theft Resource Center in El Cajon, east of San Diego. The nonprofit supports victims of identity crime, and also issues reports.