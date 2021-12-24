Marisa and Scott talk about what the exodus of California congressmembers will mean for the state's clout in Washington D.C. Then, they revisit a 2018 conversation with Rep. Jackie Speier, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Speier discusses her memoir Undaunted and shares stories from her survival in Jonestown and her political journey.
Political Breakdown
Jackie Speier on Her 'Undaunted' Journey from Jonestown to Congress
28 min
Congresswoman Jackie Speier with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
