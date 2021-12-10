Californians Are Leaving Congress. What Does That Mean for the State?

Central Valley Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) this week joined two other veteran California members of Congress to announce they would not seek reelection.

Nunes is stepping down early to take a job with former President Donald Trump's new media venture, and his does so as the Citizens Redistricting Commission is finalizing new maps that could make it harder to hold onto this job.

Also leaving Congress: Southern California Democrat Karen Bass, who is running for Mayor of Los Angeles, and Bay Area incumbent Jackie Speier, who told NPR "it's time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders."

And they might not be the last ones. So what does that loss of seniority mean for California’s clout in Washington?

"Certainly seniority is a key component of how Congress operates," Speier told KQED this week.

Seniority determines committee assignments, including the ability to chair important committees, and just having the experience to know how Congress works. That’s what gets lost when a veteran legislator retires. Still, Speier said, "if you do your homework, if you're competent, if your colleagues see that you are sincere and committed, you can gain traction pretty fast."