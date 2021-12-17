In SF School Board Recall, Moliga Charts Separate Path — and Local Politicos Take Notice

As San Francisco school board vice president Faauuga Moliga charts his own path to defeat a recall attempt, a growing number of the city's political activists are splitting their endorsements in his favor.

In a February 15 special election, voters will be asked three separate questions, of whether to remove Moliga, board president Gabriela López and board member Alison Collins from office — following months of debate over the board of education's management of city schools.

Of the three, Moliga has waged the most vigorous campaign to keep his job — garnering individual donations and endorsements, and stumping at the meetings of local political clubs, whose stances on the recall could help drive voter opinion in the special election.