'It's Going to Make it Worse': Parents Wary of SF School Board Recall

“To be told by a community of people who I know are privileged that we're not supporting the most marginalized, it was honestly hard for me because a part of me knew that they weren't seeing it and living it every day,” Board President Gabriela Lopez says.

Lopez says her work with the Latino Task Force helped families meet basic needs early in the pandemic, and that work later helped inform policies in the city through its work with UCSF researchers.

“There is one consistent thing that (advisory councils and committees) say their children need: they need to see that their community, their history and their culture is reflected in the curriculum,” Collins says. “That motivates kids when they see themselves in the curriculum, so that has a direct impact on achievement.”

During their tenure, Collins, Moliga, Lopez and their colleagues have taken steps to expand ethnic studies and anti-racist pedagogy, efforts that build on the work of past boards and respond to community advocacy.

Two years ago, the board adopted a plan to bring an ethnic studies lens to all curriculum district wide, a plan Collins says grew out of an African American Parent Advisory Council survey of principals that found too many schools weren’t teaching Black history. Black parents worked with educators to build a resource guide on teaching Black history that’s become the model for rethinking how Asian American, Latinx and Native American history is taught.

Lopez and Moliga laid the groundwork to channel more resources toward closing achievement gaps for Latinx and Pacific Islander students, while Collins and Lopez put forward an arts equity resolution ensuring all schools have an art teacher and all students have access to free instruments. Moliga also led efforts to develop affordable housing for educators, while Collins worked with the Native American Parent Advisory Council to replace stereotypes and misinformation in district materials with accurate and culturally competent information.

For Tara Ramos, a teacher librarian at Sanchez Elementary and parent of a third grader in the district, the board members have stayed true to the values they ran on.

“We campaigned for them and elected them because we wanted something new and different,” says Ramos, a longtime parent advocate and one of the organizers for Vote No School Board Recalls. “As a city, we were ready to take on racist systems and structures in the school district and that's the work that they were doing.”

More parents became intimately involved in the educational process during the pandemic. Many started paying attention to school board meetings for the first time, and many didn’t like what they saw, whether it was delays in reopening schools, mask mandates or ethnic studies curriculum.

Ramos referred to it as the “gentrification of parent activism.” She would have liked to see the newly-active parents work with established parent advocacy groups.

“Instead of just coming in assuming that there is no work being done and only putting forth your issues — what's important for you and your kids — and not thinking about what other people's issues are and what their kids need,” she says.

Meanwhile, recalls have spiked. Ballotpedia has tallied 84 school board recall efforts this year, up from an annual average of 23 per year between 2006 and 2020.

San Francisco recall supporters interviewed by KQED are loath to align themselves with the wave of anti-school board sentiment fed by fledgling conservative groups like Moms for Liberty, but a recent op-ed by the group’s founders echoes arguments made by local recall supporters about school boards prioritizing social justice over reopening classrooms.

For many others, the cost of the recall, just nine months before the commissioners are up for re-election, is reason enough to oppose it. Mayor Breed is seeking $12 million to cover the cost of the February election, which includes the recall and other contests.

SFUSD teacher Cynthia Meza, who has three kids in the district and once worked with Lopez at Leonard Flynn Elementary School, finds the argument that the recall will improve conditions hollow.

“There's no way that that recall is going to close the learning loss. If anything, it's going to make it that much worse,” she says. “Those people that are supporting this recall are stealing from our students of color that need it most.”

To defend the cost of the recall for the cash-strapped district, recall co-lead Autumn Looijen draws a comparison to the second impeachment of former president Donald Trump days before the end of his term.

“Why did we do that? Because we needed to send a message that some sorts of behavior are not acceptable from public officials,” she says. “That's what we're doing here. We're saying, ‘We were in crisis and you abandoned our children. We were in crisis and you left the most vulnerable kids behind. Don't ask them to wait for justice’.”

The urgency is also about installing new board members in time to choose the next superintendent after Vincent Matthews retires in the summer, Raj and Looijen say. They want leaders in place that they trust to manage the district’s budget crisis. If any of the board members are recalled, Mayor Breed would appoint their replacement.

SFUSD parent Fernando Marti, who leads the Council of Community Housing Organizations and worked with Moliga on his educator housing initiative, says he understands the recall supporters’ frustration. But, rather than blaming the school board, Marti sees larger systemic flaws as the culprit for the school district’s dysfunction, which has historically failed students of color.

“It's got to do with taxation, revenue, funding and all of those things that are prerequisites to have the right programs in place and have the right structures in place to meet a crisis like this,” he says. “And we simply don't have that.”