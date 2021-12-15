Can Virtual Reality Be Used to Combat Racial Bias in Health Care?

“Unconscious bias training is super popular,” Taylor said.

She points to the many medical institutions that now ask their staff and students to complete some form of it. California law now mandates unconscious bias training for all maternity care providers in an attempt to address the disparities in the state’s maternal and infant mortality rates: Black women are three times as likely to die from childbirth-related complications compared to the state average, and Black and Native American babies are twice as likely to die.

But the law doesn’t specify what training should be used. Research is mixed on the many variations of unconscious bias training that have been developed, and, Taylor says, the jury is still out on how well it works or whether it works at all.

“We also don't know much about dosing — how much it should take, how long we should do it to actually see a change in implicit bias,” she adds. “We do know that in some spaces, if it's not carefully thought through, it can actually do more harm than good.”

Some studies show white men in particular may feel shamed or threatened by diversity training. They argue back or shut down, Taylor says — conversation over. With virtual reality, Taylor’s team thinks they can sidestep some of the brain’s intellectual defenses and trigger an empathy response instead.

"So we're not telling you, 'You're bad,'" Taylor said. “We're saying, this is how someone else is experiencing life, and maybe if you can see it from their perspective, that may change how you engage with them.”

Can you teach empathy?

There is scientific debate around whether empathy is something that can be taught. Some social psychologists believe it's a fixed trait, rooted in genetics, and what we’re born with is what we have for life. But others, including Taylor and her team, believe whatever our innate capacity for empathy is, we can learn to increase it.

Virtual reality, in particular, can be an effective tool for cultivating empathy, with some calling it “the empathy machine.”

A Stanford study showed that people who lost their homes in virtual reality developed long-lasting compassion for unhoused people in real life and were more willing to sign a petition for affordable housing. More than 86% of participants in a Columbia study said VR enhanced their empathy for nonwhite people after they inhabited the experience of a Black man interacting with police and being ignored in a job interview.

“You can intellectually understand something, but when you evoke an emotion, it scientifically interacts with a different part of your brain. It codes in your memory in a different way. It triggers different physiologic processes,” said Dr. Madhavi Dandu, professor of medicine at UCSF and an investigator on the research team.

Hearing stories in the news, seeing movies about how other people live and traveling to different states or countries all are things that allow us to connect with others, she added.

“Seeing people differently, understanding something differently than the way we saw something in the first place is where empathy comes from,” she said. “So I think it is learnable and teachable, and more importantly, it's encode-able: It becomes a part of who we are.”

Other researchers caution that empathy is just one piece of what should be a comprehensive, ongoing approach to training health care providers about racism and bias.

“We have to change hearts and minds,” said Monique Jindal, assistant professor of clinical medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, who believes individual bias training should be paired with education about the structural and systemic causes of racism.

She equates addressing unconscious bias with quitting smoking, which often involves multiple attempts and strategies.

“Some people need knowledge, some people need to be motivated, some people need to be scared by something,” she said. “There are a lot of things that go into someone being able to change the way that they are and the way that they've operated throughout the world their whole life.”

Can building empathy lead to change in the doctor's office?

UCSF researchers acknowledge that their VR simulation is only a starting point. The study is in its early phases and still needs to be refined and fully tested before it can be scaled and, ultimately, given away for free to whatever institutions wish to use it.

For now, they want to see whether it sparks an empathy response, and whether that might lead to even small changes in how doctors interact with their patients.

That’s what happened for one of the first white doctors who tried it.

When Mike Reid placed the VR headset over his head and became Monique Williams, his breathing quickened almost immediately.

“I’m in the body of a Black woman. I've got boobs and I feel different as I look at myself in the mirror,” said Reid, an infectious disease doctor at UCSF and co-principal investigator on the study, along with Taylor.

After 20 minutes in the virtual clinic, being ignored by the receptionist and failing to get the doctor to take his pain seriously, he’s visibly flustered. He looks like he just ran to catch a bus, but still missed it.

“Viscerally, it was very uncomfortable,” he said. “I felt uncomfortable about the lack of eye contact and what felt like contempt or dismissiveness. I could feel my blood pressure rising.”

Right away, Reid starts reflecting on how he’s made his nonwhite patients feel this way.

“I'm embarrassed to say that I think these kinds of things happen all the time,” he said. “I keep people waiting. I'm not fully attentive to their needs because I'm distracted by a million other things.”

The VR simulation includes what researchers call a “repair vignette,” where Monique goes back to the clinic and this time is treated with respect and kindness. The doctor asks her if she prefers to be called 'Monique' or 'Ms. Williams.' She sits down across from her at eye level. She listens and collaborates with her on finding an immediate solution to her pain.

Reid says these are changes he can make to his practice right away. Before this, seeing a patient was all about his own time and all the things he had to do. Now, he’s thinking about his nonwhite patients and how precious their time is. He believes these adjustments will save time overall, for him and his patients.

“If they feel respected and validated, you are more likely to be a confidante and trusted provider to them,” he said, “and the engagement is more likely to be productive.”

But it’s a long road from building trust and rapport to having a definitive impact on a person’s health, let alone reversing the statistics on racial disparities in disease outcomes and death. A large, long-term study is needed to see whether there’s a causal relationship there.

“So essentially, does our VR reduce health disparities? It’s a huge question,” Kelly Taylor said. “We'd love to be able to say, 10, five years even from now, that yes, it does.”