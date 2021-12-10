Health Officials Concerned About Possible Winter Coronavirus Surge in LA County

Health Officials Urge Vaccinations, Boosters as Coronavirus Numbers Grow Rapidly in LA County

The coronavirus is spreading fast in Los Angeles County. The region is now back in the CDC’s highest category of transmission.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Charges Announced for Man and Son Accused of Starting Caldor Fire

Prosecutors have announced charges against the father and son suspected of starting the Caldor Fire, which destroyed nearly 800 homes last summer.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

Connecting with Los Ángeles Azules

Many Mexican immigrants in California are transported back home when they hear the music of Los Ángeles Azules. The cumbia band has a devoted following that can be seen at concerts across the country.

Guest: Kate Linthicum, Latin America Correspondent, Los Angeles Times

In the face of a tough election Devin Nunes announced he is stepping down this week. He’s a Republican Congressman in the Central Valley. He’s not the only one giving up his seat. He joins at least two other California representatives – Democrats Karen Bass in Los Angeles and Jackie Speier in the Bay Area. But what will the loss of seniority mean for California’s clout in Washington?

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED