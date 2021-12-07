Rep. Jackie Speier Endorses Kevin Mullin to Succeed Her in Congress

Democratic congresswoman Jackie Speier on Monday announced her support of Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) to succeed her in the House of Representatives.

The endorsement is a boon for Mullin, a former legislative aide to Speier who is one of a handful of candidates running to succeed her in the June 7 primary.

"Kevin Mullin has almost ten years now in the state Assembly as a legislator, legislating — that is huge," Speier said a press conference outside of South San Francisco city hall.

After more than thirteen years in the House, Speier announced last month that she would not seek re-election in 2022. She touted Mullin's experience and his work on expanding voting access in the state legislature — but also emphasized their personal ties.