Political Breakdown

The Dobbs Arguments and Abortion Access in California

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa LagosKatie Orr
Julie Rikelman, Senior Litigation Director at the Center for Reproductive Rights, who represents the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, leaves after arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, on December 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As the Supreme Court weighs a challenge to abortion rights established in the Roe v. Wade decision, Scott and Marisa talk to Katie Orr about the landscape of abortion access in California. Then, Jodi Hicks, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California  joins to discuss the oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson and the case's potential impact on California and the 2022 midterms.

