Omicron Variant Discovered in San Francisco Resident

First Case of Omicron Variant Discovered in Bay Area

The experts said it was coming, and they were right. Scientists have found the first case of the Omicron variant in the country in a San Francisco resident.

Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon, KQED

California rules meant to protect outdoor workers from the dangers of wildfire smoke are almost never enforced. That’s the finding of an investigation by KQED and The California Newsroom.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED & California Newsroom