The Bay

Omicron: From Vaccines to Transmission, Here's What We Know (and Don't)

Ericka Cruz GuevarraCarlos Cabrera-LomelíAlan Montecillo
A close-up image of a person filling a syringe with the liquid of a small dose.
A dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is prepared for administration at a vaccination clinic for unhoused people on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles. On November 26, 2021, the WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern and named it omicron. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Federal health officials are expanding the search for the new omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S, including at San Francisco International Airport, where there’s increased testing for some international travelers.

There’s still a lot we don’t know — omicron could be a big deal, or it could change very little about the pandemic. Medical experts are currently trying to figure out whether this variant is more contagious, whether it's more deadly, and how the vaccines hold up against it.

The Bay spoke with Dr. Chaz Langelier, assistant professor of medicine of infectious diseases at UC San Francisco, to better understand how the virus mutated and how well prepared the Bay Area is ahead of the variant's possible arrival.


The following interview has been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the extended version of the interview in the latest episode of The Bay.

The Bay's Ericka Cruz Guevarra: There are many COVID-19 variants out in the world, and we know that some are more concerning than others, like the Delta variant earlier this summer. Why are health authorities specially concerned about the Omicron variant?

Dr. Chaz Langelier: Well, there's a couple of reasons, but one of the reasons is because it contains more new mutations than have ever been seen before in a single variant. Many of the mutations that have been observed have been studied before and have been found to make the virus more transmissible and better able to evade the immune response. So not only were there are a lot of mutations, but several that are known to be bad actors. So all of a sudden we had some of the worst mutations, all in one virus, coupled with many more that had never been seen before.

Do we know how the virus mutated into this particular variant?

We don't. What we do know by studying the coronavirus is that on average, approximately on a monthly basis, the virus would be expected to accumulate 2 new mutations. What likely happened here was some type of accelerated evolution, and that most commonly would be expected to happen within a single individual, as opposed to the virus acquiring mutations [while] being transmitted through a population.

We don't know where it happened nor when it happened, but most likely there was some type of incubation in an individual with some type of suppressed immune response, where the virus just wasn't able to be cleared effectively. So [the virus] had that opportunity to continue to evolve and try to evade the weakened immune response that existed in that person.

Do we know whether it is even more deadly or more severe?

We don't know that either. That is certainly a second key question, in addition to is it more infectious and transmissible … We do know from a number of the few reported cases that the infections seem to be mild, but we just don't have enough information yet in terms of exactly what things will look like across a broader population.

Are fully vaccinated people protected?

We know that some of the people who have been infected with Omicron have been vaccinated, so it does appear to have the ability to cause breakthrough infections, but so does Delta. What we know from looking at Delta and from our experience with other variants is that the vaccines we have work well against a number of variants, even though they weren't originally designed to work against those variants.

So, for instance, the vaccines by and large were designed against an original coronavirus lineage that didn't have all the mutations yet still may confer excellent protection against severe disease and death.

We still don't know exactly to what degree Omicron might evade our immune response, vaccine-induced or otherwise. But I think most people suspect that vaccines, in particular vaccines plus boosters, will give an important degree of protection and probably protect against severe disease.

How concerned should we be about the new variant here in the Bay Area?

It's important to be aware. It's important to be moderately concerned, but also important to recognize that we are fortunate in the bay to live among people who by and large have done a very good job at getting vaccinated. Throughout the Bay Area, 75% to 85% of people are vaccinated. Let's say if it is more transmissible than Delta, it will give us that extra degree of protection.

But globally, in terms of how concerned we should be, the whole world is a bit on edge because there are still so many unknowns. I think that this really emphasizes the fact that nobody is truly safe from COVID-19 until everybody is safe and vaccinated. When we have regions in the world where very few people have had access to vaccines, that really increases the risk of everyone for being exposed to a new variant that might develop and spread more rapidly than would otherwise happen in a highly vaccinated population.

Looking ahead, what are the big questions and thoughts on your mind about Omicron and just the next few weeks of this pandemic?

I think there are three three main questions. Number one, is omicron more transmissible and will it outcompete Delta and cause another surge? To what degree will it evade our immune responses, vaccine-induced or natural? And to what degree might it evade some of the monoclonal antibody therapies that are currently being used? And then, number three, will it cause more severe disease?

We're still very early on understanding how this variant works. Exactly when will we know answers to the questions we have about omicron?

Well, within a few days of identifying the Omicron variant, scientists were already testing the impact of this new variant on immune responses. So those experiments are underway. In most cases, they take several weeks to generate an answer. But I think we'll probably start getting our first clues in terms of the impact of some of these mutations on evading the immune response within a couple of weeks.

