Omicron: From Vaccines to Transmission, Here's What We Know (and Don't)



The Bay's Ericka Cruz Guevarra: There are many COVID-19 variants out in the world, and we know that some are more concerning than others, like the Delta variant earlier this summer. Why are health authorities specially concerned about the Omicron variant?

Dr. Chaz Langelier: Well, there's a couple of reasons, but one of the reasons is because it contains more new mutations than have ever been seen before in a single variant. Many of the mutations that have been observed have been studied before and have been found to make the virus more transmissible and better able to evade the immune response. So not only were there are a lot of mutations, but several that are known to be bad actors. So all of a sudden we had some of the worst mutations, all in one virus, coupled with many more that had never been seen before.

Do we know how the virus mutated into this particular variant?

We don't. What we do know by studying the coronavirus is that on average, approximately on a monthly basis, the virus would be expected to accumulate 2 new mutations. What likely happened here was some type of accelerated evolution, and that most commonly would be expected to happen within a single individual, as opposed to the virus acquiring mutations [while] being transmitted through a population.

We don't know where it happened nor when it happened, but most likely there was some type of incubation in an individual with some type of suppressed immune response, where the virus just wasn't able to be cleared effectively. So [the virus] had that opportunity to continue to evolve and try to evade the weakened immune response that existed in that person.

Do we know whether it is even more deadly or more severe?

We don't know that either. That is certainly a second key question, in addition to is it more infectious and transmissible … We do know from a number of the few reported cases that the infections seem to be mild, but we just don't have enough information yet in terms of exactly what things will look like across a broader population.

Are fully vaccinated people protected?