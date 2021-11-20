CDC Officially Expands COVID Boosters to All Adults

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is recommending COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults.

The announcement came just hours after a vaccine advisory committee voted unanimously to expand Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine boosters to everyone 18 and older.

California had already joined several other states in recommending booster shots for all adults statewide, and for over a week Californians have been able to get a booster by self-determining their own risk. On Thursday, the state's My Turn site was formally updated to offer boosters to all who want them.

The CDC expert panel met Friday afternoon following the Food and Drug Administration's decision to authorize the boosters for all adults.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in support of a change to COVID-19 vaccination policy that says people 50 and older should get a booster if they had a primary immunization with an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) at least six months before. The recommendation also applies to people 18 and older in long-term care settings.