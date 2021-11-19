KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

The Politics of Inflation with Lenny Mendonca

28 min
Marisa LagosGuy Marzorati
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Container ships sit idle in the the San Francisco Bay just outside of the Port of Oakland on March 26, 2021 in San Francisco, California. As the global pandemic has fueled online shopping and international shipping to fulfill orders, metal shipping containers have become scarce and have caused log jams at ports around the globe.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss Rep. Jackie Speier's decision to retire from Congress and the tough decisions facing Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative Democrats despite a projected $31 billion budget windfall. Then, Lenny Mendonca, Newsom's former chief economic and business advisor and senior partner emeritus at McKinsey & Company joins to answer questions about the economy and its political fallout and the lessons he's sharing with business and political leaders from his battle with depression and anxiety.

Sponsored