Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss Rep. Jackie Speier's decision to retire from Congress and the tough decisions facing Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative Democrats despite a projected $31 billion budget windfall. Then, Lenny Mendonca, Newsom's former chief economic and business advisor and senior partner emeritus at McKinsey & Company joins to answer questions about the economy and its political fallout and the lessons he's sharing with business and political leaders from his battle with depression and anxiety.
Political Breakdown
The Politics of Inflation with Lenny Mendonca
28 min
Container ships sit idle in the the San Francisco Bay just outside of the Port of Oakland on March 26, 2021 in San Francisco, California. As the global pandemic has fueled online shopping and international shipping to fulfill orders, metal shipping containers have become scarce and have caused log jams at ports around the globe. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Sponsored