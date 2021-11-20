SF Supervisors Issue Subpoena Into Records Between Parks Nonprofit and City, After Report Finds Lack of Transparency

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors issued a subpoena Thursday to obtain financial records between a parks-supporting nonprofit, the San Francisco Parks Alliance, and the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.
While Parks Alliance raises money to build park infrastructure across the city in a private-public partnership, it's usually primarily interested in one type of green — planting trees, for instance. But the board says a lack of transparency is necessary to ensure another type of green isn't changing hands improperly.
Just who has influence in renovating parks, and where, is a chief concern said Supervisor Connie Chan, the lawmaker who requested the subpoena during the board's government audit and oversight committee.