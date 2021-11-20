SF Supervisors Issue Subpoena Into Records Between Parks Nonprofit and City, After Report Finds Lack of Transparency

While no formal accusations have been made, Chan's subpoena seeks to obtain financial records between Parks Alliance and the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department. This comes in the wake of an ever-unfolding corruption scandal that has ensnared four city department heads since early 2020.

The supervisor said she was worried the influence of money could determine exactly who gets to have parks built in the city, and where, describing equitable access as a key priority.

"This is a city of riches," she told the public during the committee hearing. "We receive so much donations and so much money to renovate and improve our parks, and we can see those results. And yet there is lack of equity, lack of access for those who cannot pay."

"In this case, are we now setting ourselves up for a two-tier parks system for those who can pay to play, literally, and for those who cannot afford access to our public space?"

