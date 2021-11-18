Berkeley High's Dana Moran Was Teaching Ethnic Studies Decades Before California Required It

But under the new law, not much will change at Berkeley High School, an early adopter of ethnic studies classes. Nearly 30 years ago, the school became one of the first in the country to require its ninth graders to take a semester-long class exploring the dynamics of race, discrimination, privilege and gender.

Abby Sanchez, now a sophomore at Barnard College in New York, reflected on her experience taking the ethnic studies class when she was in ninth grade at Berkeley High.

"This class really attacks this fundamental ideology that a ton of Americans have, that America has done no wrong and does nothing but spread this idea of freedom and whatnot, and attacking that bias," she told KQED. "I remember in ethnic studies, we talked a lot about identity formation. And that hit super-personally and changed the way I totally perceived myself — the beauty of having both one foot in Latin culture and one foot in U.S. culture, and how that experience is so unique, but so common."

In 1993, Dana Moran, a Berkeley High alum, began teaching ethnic studies at the school, and went on to develop a more comprehensive curriculum.

KQED reporter Alexander Gonzalez recently spoke with Moran about how ethnic studies curricula have changed over the years and the impact the new state mandate could have on millions of high school students across California.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Alexander Gonzalez: How did you get involved in this work?

So, I've been teaching for a really long time. I started my teaching career in Los Angeles, actually in LA Unified. And when I was teaching there (and also working as a "diversity trainer"), Berkeley High started its ethnic studies requirement and I got recruited by the principal at the time to come ... specifically to teach the course. I'm a graduate of Berkeley High, so it was intriguing, and I came back and started teaching ethnic studies in 1993 — and I've been doing it ever since.

Another sort of funny thing about that is [Berkeley High at the time] was having some difficulties and they hired me as — you're not going to believe this — my actual job title was "racial harmony coordinator." I wanted to make a plaque and put it on the door — it was just so funny.

I was given one period a day to create racial harmony at Berkeley High, which I didn't do. So they eliminated the position [but let me continue teaching ethnic studies].

How has the course evolved over the many years you've been teaching it?

When we first started teaching ethnic studies, it was a one-semester course and we were supposed to cover African American, Asian American, Chicano/Latino, Native American and Jewish American experiences. And that meant about three weeks per group.