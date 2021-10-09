KQED is a proud member of
New California Law Will Require Ethnic Studies Class for High Schoolers

Katie Orr
Students in class at San Francisco International High School in March 2017. (Deb Svoboda/KQED)

California high school students will have to complete a semester of ethnic studies in order to graduate, starting with the class of 2030.

That new secondary school requirement, among the first in the nation, was signed into law Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said the courses will enable students to learn their own stories as well as those of their classmates.

"A number of studies have shown that these courses boost
student achievement over the long run - especially among students of color," he said in a statement.

Newsom's signature marks a major victory for Assemblymember Jose Medina, D-Riverside, who co-authored the legislation, Assembly Bill 101, after his previous efforts were twice vetoed — last year by Newsom, who said more work was needed on the curriculum, and in 2018 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who was reluctant to create additional graduation requirements.

In a statement, Medina said the ethnic studies requirement is long overdue.

"Students cannot have a full understanding of the history of our state and nation without the inclusion of the contributions and struggles of Native Americans, African Americans, Latinos, and Asian Americans,” he said.

The new graduation requirement was hotly debated as it moved through the legislative process this year. In 2019 an initial draft of the model curriculum drew widespread condemnation from critics who claimed it was left-wing and anti-Semitic. At the time, state Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond called for major overhaul.

"A model curriculum should be accurate, free of bias, appropriate for all learners in our diverse state, and align with Governor Newsom’s vision of a California for all," she said in a 2019 statement. "The current draft model curriculum falls short and needs to be substantially redesigned."

An updated version of the curriculum was ultimately approved by the State Board of Education earlier this year.

In advance of the bill's passage, a number of districts have already begun offering ethnic studies courses, with some making them a graduation requirement. Among them, the Fresno Unified School District began requiring its students to complete a 10-credit, two-semester ethnic studies course this year. And Los Angeles Unified plans to fully implement ethnic studies as a graduation requirement by 2023-24.

Ethnic studies was also made a requirement this year for the state's community college students seeking an associate's degree.

But there are lingering concerns about the new law. That's because school districts won't be required to teach the state's model curriculum, which has spent years in review. Instead, it allows schools to develop their own lessons or use a different ethnic studies course as long as they don't promote, directly or indirectly, any bias or discrimination against any group of people.