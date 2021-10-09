New California Law Will Require Ethnic Studies Class for High Schoolers

California high school students will have to complete a semester of ethnic studies in order to graduate, starting with the class of 2030.

That new secondary school requirement, among the first in the nation, was signed into law Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said the courses will enable students to learn their own stories as well as those of their classmates.

"A number of studies have shown that these courses boost

student achievement over the long run - especially among students of color," he said in a statement.

Newsom's signature marks a major victory for Assemblymember Jose Medina, D-Riverside, who co-authored the legislation, Assembly Bill 101, after his previous efforts were twice vetoed — last year by Newsom, who said more work was needed on the curriculum, and in 2018 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who was reluctant to create additional graduation requirements.

In a statement, Medina said the ethnic studies requirement is long overdue.