As High School Ethnic Studies Bill Advances, Some Bay Area Schools Are Ahead of the Curve

Mexica Greco, who graduated from Berkeley High in June and plans to attend St. Olaf College in Minnesota this fall, also took Anderson's ethnic studies class her freshman year. Greco describes herself as mixed-race, but predominantly Asian. She said she had been exposed before to many of the topics that were covered in the class.
“I’m a person of color, and my mom is an immigrant,” she said. “I’ve learned about my history from my mom and my dad, but I remember my classmates not really knowing much and sometimes asking me questions.”
Greco said the class has made her more aware of the inequities that exist in society, to an extent, but she thinks it should be offered to upperclassmen as opposed to freshmen.
“Just because it was a freshman class, it wasn’t as serious as it could have been,” Greco said. “If I took this class as a senior, I would have been able to understand a lot more. I personally think it was good in the moment for what it is, but a lot more could have been covered for an older group of kids.”
Could Ethnic Studies Courses Actually Improve Student Outcomes?
A 2017 study published by Thomas Dee, professor at Stanford University, and Emily Penner, assistant professor of education at UC Irvine, reinforces the growing movement for schools to offer ethnic studies.
The study looked at outcomes for students of a ninth-grade ethnic studies pilot class at several SFUSD high schools beginning in 2010.
Students whose eighth grade GPA was below 2.0 were, by default, assigned to the ethnic studies class during their freshman year with the choice of opting out. The study observed end-of-ninth-grade outcomes for these students, which Dee said was predictive of high school persistence, such as attendance, credit accumulation, GPA and graduation.
Dee and Penner’s study saw a jump in attendance and GPA, in addition to greater credit accumulation for students who took the ethnic studies class relative to those who were less likely to take the course.
“This evidence is suggesting that there’s considerable power in innovative curriculum and pedagogy, like those embedded in ethnic studies,” Dee said. “It’s probably been as influential as any research I’ve ever done. San Francisco Unified went to scale with their ethnic studies course in the wake of our findings. And I think it’s fair to say they contributed to some of the momentum for ethnic studies throughout California.”
Dee and Penner have continued to track high school completion and college entrance outcomes for all students in the original study over the years.
"We're going beyond the immediate grade nine outcomes to seeing if ethnic studies leads to an increase in educational attainment, in particular, high school completion," Dee said. “It’s so important because one of the most well documented facts in education policy is that graduating from high school has substantial, long-run benefits for kids.”
The results are expected to be released in a research publication in the coming months.
"I think the ethnic studies model curriculum will show its most promise in places where districts take the model curriculum as a point of departure both for adapting the curriculum to their local circumstances and to supporting teacher capacity to deliver it," Dee said.