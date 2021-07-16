As High School Ethnic Studies Bill Advances, Some Bay Area Schools Are Ahead of the Curve

The class curricula undergo frequent revisions, and Moran said what is currently being taught at the school is very similar to the state’s ethnic studies model curriculum. But because ethnic studies is a one-semester class, there is not enough time to cover all the topics listed in the model curriculum.

Moran acknowledged it is not possible to comprehensively dive into every racial group that Berkeley High’s body is comprised of in one semester, but said the classes aim to be as inclusive as possible.

“We certainly invite students to check if we’re wrong or add things if they know something,” she said. “We try to make space for students to jump in and add things they know, want to say or feel like needs to be contributed.”

Abby Sanchez, who graduated from Berkeley High in 2020 and now attends Barnard College in New York, took the ethnic studies class during her first year of high school with Courtney Anderson, a former Berkeley High teacher.

She said some of the topics she learned about for the first time had a big impact on her, topics including Jim Crow segregation laws, the War on Drugs and housing accessibility for people of color, in addition to the history of redlining in the Bay Area.

“It really helped me understand the history of the United States, not as a country that once was oppressive, and then changed,” Sanchez said, “but rather, how oppression has been part of U.S. history and still is.”

The class also involved discussion on more sensitive issues.

“I learned about Mexican repatriation, and as a Mexican-identifying person, it’s so hard to learn that,” she said, referring to the forced deportation of hundreds of thousands of Mexicans and Mexican Americans during the Great Depression, most of whom were U.S. citizens. “But, all my classmates were learning it with me. There were no classmates that were like, ‘Oh, this didn’t exist. This didn’t happen.’ ”

Sanchez also said that unlike a regular history class, she thought the ethnic studies course helped bridge a gap in historical context between when slavery began in the U.S. up until today.

“In comparison to the AP U.S. history class, there is so much more about lives today, so much more about the history of oppressed peoples and their story, because they’re neglected in everyday academia,” she said. “It's so easy to silence them, and then we just forget that it happened as a generation because we didn’t experience it. This class was really an important way to make sure their stories continue to be told.”