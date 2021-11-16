Confusion Remains Over Booster Shot Appointments in California

Many Californians Having Trouble Signing Up for COVID Booster Shot

Last week, the California Department of Public Health updated its guidance on booster shots, telling providers to let people judge their own needs for a shot and not turn anyone away. But many are finding that online appointment systems aren’t making getting a booster vaccination easy.

Reporter: Carly Severn, KQED

Southern California Event Paints Picture of Job Market

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, is looking for thousands of workers. A recent job fair painted a clearer picture of who is looking for jobs in the state, and what employers are looking for as well.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report