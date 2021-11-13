U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff | This Week in California Politics

Adam Schiff’s “Midnight in Washington”

Congressmember Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, serves as the Chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and he’s working to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection. He has just released his first book, “Midnight in Washington,” detailing his experience of the events of that day and the reasons he casts blame on Republican lawmakers and administration officials for the uprising.

Guest:

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank

This Week in California Politics

A new PPIC poll finds that many Californians are concerned about the widening income gap between rich and poor in our state. Of the people polled, 69% said the gap is growing in their region, while 64% believe that the gap will be even larger by the year 2030. We also chew on the week’s latest political news, including speculation about why Gov. Gavin Newsom skipped the UN climate summit, a proposal to apologize to San Francisco’s Chinese American community, and more recall elections.

Guests:

Sophia Bollag, Sacramento Bee political reporter

Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter

Something Beautiful: Grace Cathedral

With high vaulted ceilings and spectacular stained glass, this week’s look at Something Beautiful is Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.