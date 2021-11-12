KQED is a proud member of
The California Latinos at COP26

Ericka Cruz GuevarraRaquel Maria DillonMary Franklin HarvinAlan Montecillo
A general view is seen of the Action Hub during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 11, 2021. - Experts on Thursday cautiously welcomed a joint pact by China and the United States to accelerate climate action this decade, as COP26 negotiations edged towards their end with no clear plan to limit heating to 1.5C. ((Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images))

California sent many representatives to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland — including many Latinos, who are California's largest ethnic group and are also more likely to say that climate change affects their local community.

They include some of the state's most powerful people, academics, leaders of non-profits, and activists. They also include protesters who are skeptical that this summit will lead to meaningful climate action.

Guest: Raquel Maria Dillon, KQED reporter

This episode was produced by Alan Montecillo and Mary Franklin Harvin, and hosted by Ericka Cruz Guevarra.


