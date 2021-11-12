Lamar Thorpe on His 'Blaxican' Roots and Antioch's Groundbreaking Apology

The California Citizen Redistricting Commission releases its first draft of the state's new political lines. Marisa and Guy Marzorati react to the proposal and criticisms of the line drawing process before discussing Governor Gavin Newsom's re-emergence and the latest local recall news in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Then, Antioch mayor Lamar Thorpe joins to discuss his childhood in a Mexican family, his political awakening, service in the Navy and his work on police reform and Antioch's groundbreaking apology for the past violence against the city's Chinese residents.