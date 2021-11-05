KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Liane Randolph on COP26 and California's Local Air Quality Fight

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Liane Randolph speaks at a California Public Utilities Commission meeting in Sacramento on January 31, 2019. (Raquel Maria Dillon/KQED)

Scott and Marisa discuss what the election results in Virginia and New Jersey mean for the midterms in California and pay tribute to Wilma Chan, the former state and local legislator who was killed on Wednesday. Then, Liane Randolph, chair of the California Air Resources Board, joins to discuss her upcoming trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (known as COP26) and how her agency plans to reduce emissions in California while protecting frontline communities from local pollution.

