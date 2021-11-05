Liane Randolph on COP26 and California's Local Air Quality Fight

Scott and Marisa discuss what the election results in Virginia and New Jersey mean for the midterms in California and pay tribute to Wilma Chan, the former state and local legislator who was killed on Wednesday. Then, Liane Randolph, chair of the California Air Resources Board, joins to discuss her upcoming trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (known as COP26) and how her agency plans to reduce emissions in California while protecting frontline communities from local pollution.