Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle while walking her dog across the street in the city of Alameda, her staff said.

Chan, 72, suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to Highland Hospital, where doctors were unable to revive her. She was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.

First elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in 1994, the longstanding Democratic politician served as a state assemblymember from 2000 to 2006, where she became the first Asian American majority leader. In 2010, she reclaimed her seat on the county Board of Supervisors, where she had continued to serve.

“During her 30-year career in public service, Supervisor Chan had been a staunch advocate for children, families, the elderly, affordable housing, and health care for the uninsured,” Dave Brown, Chan's chief of staff, wrote in a statement.

"The family thanks the first responders and medical staff that provided wonderful care to Supervisor Chan, and they request privacy at this time," he said.

Chan is survived by two children and two grandchildren.

"Supervisor Chan was a north star for so many important issues that served the vulnerable in our community," Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said on Twitter. "She was a champion, for example, of All In Alameda County, which addresses food insecurity and address issues of poverty."

BART Board Vice President Rebecca Saltzman on Twitter called Chan "an incredible leader for children and families," and said it is "unacceptable that our streets are too dangerous to take a dog out for a walk. We must make our streets safer for everyone."