KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

Gloria Romero on the Political Struggle Over Schools

29 min
Marisa LagosGuy Marzorati
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero. (Courtesy of Pepperdine University)

Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the impact of new district maps and the Build Back Better agreement on next year's midterm races in California. Then, former Democratic state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero discusses why she supported Larry Elder in the recall, her critiques of teachers unions and school administrators, and her new book "Just Not That Likeable," about gender bias in the workplace.

Sponsored