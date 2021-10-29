Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the impact of new district maps and the Build Back Better agreement on next year's midterm races in California. Then, former Democratic state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero discusses why she supported Larry Elder in the recall, her critiques of teachers unions and school administrators, and her new book "Just Not That Likeable," about gender bias in the workplace.
Political Breakdown
Gloria Romero on the Political Struggle Over Schools
29 min
Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero. (Courtesy of Pepperdine University)
Sponsored