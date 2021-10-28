Got COVID-19 at Your Job and Applying for Workers' Comp in California? Here's How it Works

What is workers’ comp? How do you start a claim?

According to attorneys who’ve been managing workers’ comp cases for years, the hardest step in the process can be the first: filing a workers’ comp claim.

“A lot of people just aren't aware that they can even bring these claims to begin with,” said Ricardo Agustín Pérez, a personal injury lawyer based in Southern California who currently represents Alma Ruth Hernández Núñez, widow of a former Foster Farms employee who lost his life due to COVID-19 complications.

You can also file a claim even if you weren’t hospitalized for COVID-19. Cheryl Wallach, a workers' comp attorney and board member of Worksafe, a worker advocacy group, says that a claim should show that the infection is an industrial injury, meaning it happened at the workplace during the course of employment.

“You just have to show that the employee had an increased risk compared to the general population,” she said. “If you’re in the food service industry or you're working side by side with other workers or … you're not working at home, do you have an increased risk compared to other people?”

Any worker in California, regardless of immigration status or industry, can file a claim. And you don’t need a lawyer to do so.

The first step is to talk to your employer, whether that’s your supervisor or the owner of the business you’re working for, and let them know you tested positive for COVID-19 and that you believe you contracted the virus at your workplace.

Once you let your employer know, they have 24 hours to give you a DWC 1 — a workers’ compensation claim form. You’ll fill out the employee section, which includes sections to describe the injury and when it occurred. Remember, the injury in this case is a COVID-19 infection.

If your employer doesn’t have a DWC 1 or claims to not know what that is, you can find a DWC 1 online. After you fill out your part, give it to your employer, who must provide a copy to their insurer and to the worker within one working day of receiving the form.

No matter what your employer may tell you, every business in California is required to have a workers’ comp insurance policy — even if they only have one employee. If you take a look at the DWC 1, you may notice the term “claims administrator.” That’s the term for your employer’s insurance company.

Wallach encourages employees to be proactive when talking to their employers, especially if the employers are unaware of existing regulations.

“Don't take no for an answer just because they don't understand the law or because they don't think it's work related,” she said. “They have to provide [the claim form] to their insurance company.”

In the case that your employer refuses to fill out their part of the DWC 1 or fails to send it over to their insurer, you can contact the Division of Workers’ Compensation at the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) for assistance. In a statement, the DIR affirmed that “the employer’s failure to complete the form does not affect the worker’s eligibility for benefits.”

What does workers’ comp provide?

Once your employer has sent out the DWC 1 to their insurer, you should receive information from the insurance company on where to receive medical attention — all of which should be billed to your employer. If you need emergency care due to the infection and the insurance company hasn’t reached out, you can see your health care provider immediately.

If you don’t have a health care provider, DIR recommends finding a clinic or hospital that can provide care without immediate payment, as long as they request a reimbursement from your employer’s insurer.

In most instances, the insurance company will connect you with a physician that’s part of a medical provider network (MPN), a group of doctors chosen by the insurance company that are familiar with the workers’ comp process. The MPN doctor will perform an examination to gauge what type of care you need and what benefits you may qualify for.

But if you’re feeling unhappy or unsatisfied with what the physician assigned to you is recommending, you can switch over to another doctor within the MPN.