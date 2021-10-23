'There Is Anger. He Should Be Alive.' An Investigation Into Deadly COVID-19 Outbreaks at Foster Farms

In May, Cal/OSHA cited the company and three staffing agencies for alleged violations at its plants throughout the Central Valley, including failure to immediately report 10 hospitalizations and seven deaths due to COVID-19 among its workforce.

Additional citations alleged Foster Farms failed to effectively communicate about COVID-19 infections, outbreaks and deaths of employees to all workers who were potentially exposed, or to the company’s own management.

The company is now appealing those citations, the penalties for which total more than $450,000 and could be used as evidence to show the company knowingly put workers in harm’s way, exposing Foster Farms to further liability.

A personal website created by the family of longtime Foster Farms employee Mang Lee, who worked at the Cherry plant for 20 years and died in January, raised questions about the company's conduct during the December outbreak.

“While our family is grieving the death of our mother, we are angry and confused,” the website says. “We wonder if Foster Farms did enough to protect our mom from contracting such a deadly virus.”

“Why did they allow overtime when it increased the duration of exposure for employees? Were workers provided with adequate personal protective equipment, and did the company have protocols in place to ensure workers were being safe?” the website says. “Were there any attempts to decrease the number of workers per shift to reduce the risk of transmission?”

An attorney representing the family in a death benefits case declined to comment.

A lawsuit filed by the United Farm Workers union late last year alleged Foster Farms failed to provide workers with masks or ensure proper social distancing in its Livingston plant. A Merced County judge issued an injunction on Dec. 23 ordering the company to comply with a county health directive.

Foster Farms responded in court filings that the lawsuit offered “allegations based primarily on anecdotal declarations and news articles that grossly misrepresent the substantial safety measures that Foster Poultry has implemented.”

Jatinderpal Singh, 71, a former line worker at Foster Farms’ Cherry plant, equated the loss of his cousin, Baljinder Dhillon, 65, a mechanic at the plant, to losing an arm.

“My legs still shake,” Singh said in an interview on Aug. 11, speaking in Punjabi through an interpreter. “I still feel it, even today. Sometimes I feel weakness in my legs when I think about him.”

Like Caballero, both Singh and Dhillon tested positive for COVID-19 in early December. While Singh said he experienced minor symptoms, Dhillon was hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. He was put on a ventilator and died several days short of his planned retirement at the end of 2020, a family member said.

After Dhillon’s death, Singh quit.

“If our life is not safe, what are we going to do with the money? They continuously call me to come back, but I told them I am not going to work there anymore,” Singh said.

'Fighting tooth and nail'

Under Senate Bill 1159, signed into law last fall, workers who got sick during an outbreak at their workplace are presumed to have contracted the virus at work. But insurance companies and self-insured employers can dispute that presumption by showing evidence a worker could have been infected outside of work — for instance, through a member of their household or at a social gathering.

COVID-related workers' compensation claims in California have been denied, on average, at more than three times the rate of non-COVID claims since the start of the pandemic.

Roughly 35% of COVID-related workers' compensation claims filed from January 2020 to the present have been denied, according to data from the state Department of Industrial Relations. Just over 11% of claims unrelated to COVID-19 were denied during the same period.

“These insurance companies are just fighting tooth and nail,” Hernández’s attorney Pérez said. “They want to make you prove that you actually contracted this virus at work, even if by reasonable medical probability it’s more likely than not that the person contracted it there — prove something that really is, in many ways, impossible to prove definitively.”

Having an attorney is especially crucial in a death benefits case, attorney Jennifer Scotto said. Scotto is a workers' compensation attorney representing the family of a former employee who worked at the Livingston plant and died from complications of COVID-19.

“If you don't have an attorney, I would liken it to being stranded in the middle of the ocean without a life raft," Scotto said. “You will really get bogged down in the system without legal counsel and you will not get the kind of settlement you’re entitled to.”

Many Foster Farms employees are Punjabi immigrants. The Jakara Movement, a Fresno-based group that advocates for the Punjabi community, has been doing worker outreach and education at flea markets, food drives and Sikh gurdwaras throughout the San Joaquin Valley since April.

Navdeep Kaur, a labor organizer with the group, said many people she encounters are unfamiliar with workers' compensation.

“A lot of these workers don’t know that this is an option, or their families don’t know,” Kaur said. “Especially since they’re immigrant families, they’re monolingual and ... at least within the Punjabi community, they’re elderly.”

Kaur said some are afraid to file for workers' compensation benefits.

“They have other friends and family working at the same place,” she said. “If one person filed something against these companies, then they’re afraid for the rest of the family.”

And she is concerned the one-year deadline for filing a claim will pass before families have a chance to apply.

Foster Farms consultant: 'No evidence' of 'significant spread'

One evening last December, Jatinderpal Singh was at home with his family eating dinner. Then a call came from Foster Farms, the family said. He had tested positive for COVID-19.

The family panicked. He, his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren immediately quarantined in separate rooms, but nearly everyone later tested positive. Singh’s wife, Joginder Kaur, also was hospitalized, she said.

Fresno County health officials asked Foster Farms management for their theories in early December about what caused the Cherry plant outbreak, public records show.

In response, company officials pointed to a number of factors — including workers’ ethnicity — that could have played a part. They did not address the possibility that workplace conditions might in any part be responsible.

Among factors that could have played a part, Foster Farms said, were a health insurance enrollment event in which 1,000 workers used the same phones over a two-week period and a sexual harassment training where employees gathered in groups of 35. The company also pointed out that it had recently been Thanksgiving and Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs.

“It was reported that 24.8% of company employees have self-identified as Asian/East Indian,” the email says.

Six days later, Foster Farms sent a letter from The Acheson Group, a food safety consulting firm with close ties to the company, to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, explaining that a review of testing data from the plant showed employees who tested positive had worked while having symptoms and did not follow company guidelines.

Despite well over 200 workers at the Cherry plant testing positive for COVID-19, Dr. David Acheson, then-chairman of Foster Farms’ Food Safety Advisory Board, wrote that there was “no evidence” of “significant spread in the Cherry facility of SARS-CoV-2 in early December.”

He recommended that Foster Farms increase training for employees and warn them against attending large gatherings or other high-risk activities.

Cal/OSHA’s investigation completed five months later came to far different conclusions.

“COVID-19 hazards continued to exist due to the employer not effectively evaluating the hazards, and effectively protecting employees from changing conditions due to COVID-19,” the investigation of the Cherry plant outbreak found.

Cal/OSHA’s citations allege Foster Farms did not provide or enforce the consistent use of face coverings and that in some areas of the plants, employees were stationed closer than 6 feet from each other or not separated by barriers.

Cal/OSHA citations and any other signs the company acted with disregard for worker safety could be used as evidence the company acted with serious and willful misconduct, attorneys representing workers’ families said.

If accepted, a petition for benefits for serious and willful misconduct adds an additional 50% in penalties on top of workers' compensation benefits. Under state regulations, those added penalty amounts cannot be covered by insurance, meaning employers must pay out of pocket.

“It definitely would apply to the Foster Farms situation,” said Diane Worley, executive director of the California Applicants’ Attorneys Association. “A violation of a Cal/OSHA order is by definition a serious and willful claim.”

“I think, in general, employers are always going to try to fight those citations that they knowingly put workers in harm's way,” said Jennifer Scotto, the workers' compensation attorney.

Scotto filed a serious and willful misconduct claim on behalf of the family of a former Foster Farms employee who died from COVID-19. The claim alleges the company failed to provide face coverings to employees and that workers were not socially distanced, among other claims.

“They knew that these people were sick and there was no notification given to the other workers, so the workers were coming to work like a normal day, having no idea that they were being exposed to COVID,” Scotto said.

Hernández’s attorney, Ricardo Agustín Pérez, said he was also considering filing a serious and willful misconduct claim.

“If it’s true what our client’s family is telling us, that this employer knew that there were a lot of other people who got COVID around this time, then their responsibility would have been to take whatever measures necessary to make sure that the rest of their employees don’t contract COVID as well,” Pérez said.