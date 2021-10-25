KQED is a proud member of
HelloFresh Workers in Richmond Are Trying to Form a Union

Ericka Cruz GuevarraSam HarnettKate WolffeAlan Montecillo
A company photo in a white kitchen of four brown paper Hello Fresh bags with a bright green color, fresh vegetables arrayed on the counter in front of them.
A HelloFresh product. (Courtesy HelloFresh)

During the pandemic, the meal kit delivery company HelloFresh has made record profits. But some employees at HelloFresh factory kitchens like the one in Richmond say they’re not sharing in those gains, and that they feel invisible and underappreciated.

Instead, they say they’re being asked to work harder and faster as more white-collar employees working remotely use the service. Now, they want to form what would be the first union in the meal kit industry.

Guest: Sam Harnett, KQED tech reporter

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

 

