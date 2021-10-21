Rain Brings Reprieve, but the Drought Carries On

L.A City Employees Must Get Vaccinated by December

City of L.A. workers who remain unvaccinated may be getting a reprieve from a vaccine mandate that took effect Wednesday. ..but it won’t last forever. Mayor Eric Garcetti says municipal employees who aren’t fully vaccinated by December 18th should be “prepared to lose their jobs.”

Reporter: Darrell Satzman, KCRW

Rainfall Arrives, And the Drought Continues

Rain has been falling in Northern California, and the National Weather Service’s Bay Area division predicts more rain later this week. That’s really good news for reducing wildfire risks, but what does it mean for the drought?

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

California Partners with Company that Built Border Wall for COVID-19 Response

California has turned to an unusual partner for part of its COVID-19 response. It’s the same company that built former president Donald Trump’s border wall along the California-Mexico border. The no-bid, $350 million contract has frustrated immigration advocates and community health care leaders.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio