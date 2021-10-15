‘40 Acres and a Tesla’? California Considers Reparations for Black Americans

California’s Reparations Task Force has a huge challenge before them: to study and recommend reparation proposals for Black Californians and descendants of enslaved people.

The task force wrapped up a series of meetings this week ranging from housing discrimination, to environmental racism to educational inequities. But this formal public process is also a time for people to share their personal emotions and experiences — and tell the state what reparations would mean to them.

View past meetings and see more about upcoming meetings of the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans

Guest: Lakshmi Sarah, KQED digital producer and reporter



