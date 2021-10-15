KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

‘40 Acres and a Tesla’? California Considers Reparations for Black Americans

Alan MontecilloLakshmi SarahEricka Cruz GuevarraKate Wolffe
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Civil rights activist Reverend Dr. Amos C. Brown speaks during a rally at Lowell High School on Feb. 5, 2021. Brown is the vice-chair of the California Reparations Task Force. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

California’s Reparations Task Force has a huge challenge before them: to study and recommend reparation proposals for Black Californians and descendants of enslaved people.

The task force wrapped up a series of meetings this week ranging from housing discrimination, to environmental racism to educational inequities. But this formal public process is also a time for people to share their personal emotions and experiences — and tell the state what reparations would mean to them.

View past meetings and see more about upcoming meetings of the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans

Guest: Lakshmi Sarah, KQED digital producer and reporter


Sponsored

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

 