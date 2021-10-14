Hollywood Production Workers Set Strike Date

Hollywood Workers May Walk Out Next Week

About 60,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are threatening to strike next Monday if they can’t reach an agreement with studios over such issues as working conditions and more reasonable hours. IATSE represents a wide range of Hollywood’s workforce from cinematographers and editors to make up artists and script coordinators.

Guest: A.J. Catoline, Editor on Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso"

Head of Powerful Labor Union Resigns Over Alleged Tax Fraud

The executive director of the labor union SEIU California has resigned, after being charged with tax fraud and other felonies. Alma Hernández and her husband were charged earlier this month.

Reporter: Angela Corral, The California Report