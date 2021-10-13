KQED is a proud member of
Citing Rampant Theft, Walgreens to Close 5 More Stores in San Francisco

KQED News Staff and Wires
People walk out of a Walgreens store.
Customers leave a Walgreens store on Gough Street in San Francisco on Oct. 13, 2021. The store is among five in the city the company plans to close in the coming weeks. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Retail drugstore chain Walgreens plans to close five of its San Francisco stores next month, citing rampant theft, in another blow to a city with a reputation for being plagued by widespread and brazen shoplifting.

"Due to ongoing organized retail crime, we have made the difficult decision to close five stores across San Francisco," a Walgreens spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.  "Retail theft across our San Francisco stores has continued to increase in the past few months to five times our chain average."

The stores slated for closure include:

  • 2550 Ocean Ave.
  • 4645 Mission St.
  • 745 Clement St.
  • 300 Gough St.
  • 400 Cesar Chavez St.

The company said it had already significantly boosted security measures in stores across the city "in an effort to provide a safe environment," but that those efforts had fallen short.

Walgreens said it would transfer all pending drug prescriptions at the closing stores to its other stores within a mile away, and "expect[s] to place the stores’ team members in other nearby locations."

The retailer has already closed at least 10 stores in the city since the start of 2019, according to SF Gate, which first reported the newest round of closures. Among them was the 790 Van Ness Ave. location, in the Tenderloin neighborhood, which the company shuttered in October 2020, citing a loss of up to $1,000 a day in stolen merchandise, the company told The San Francisco Chronicle.

Frustration and fear over the rising number of thefts have been fueled by widely circulated images and videos of blatant shoplifting — often done with impunity — furthering the liberal city’s image as being soft on crime. This summer, video footage captured shoplifters in masks carrying armfuls of designer handbags as they sprinted from a downtown Neiman Marcus department store into getaway cars.

And in June, a masked man was caught on video at a Walgreens in the city, stuffing items into a trash bag before cruising out of the store on a bicycle. A suspect was later arrested in that theft.

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai called the planned store closures a major hit to children, families and seniors, particularly residents with lower incomes in his district, many of whom rely on Walgreens for their prescription medications and other basic necessities.

"I am completely devastated by this news. This closure will significantly impact this community," Safai said of the Mission Street store, in the Excelsior neighborhood, which he represents. "This Walgreens is less than a mile from seven schools and has been a staple for families and children for decades."

Safai recently proposed legislation that he hopes will reduce theft and prevent more stores from closing, and said he has been working directly with Walgreens and other retailers on the issue.

His legislation would amend the city's administrative code to allow sheriff's deputies to contract with businesses, private events and community benefits districts to provide security. Private companies would pay the deputies' overtime at no cost to taxpayers.

"The city needs to act with a sense of urgency to reduce and deter the number of incidents of commercial retail theft," Safai said.

In a statement, San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said he supported the legislation.

"Our office and members support the legislation that will allow for [sheriff's office] staff to have a presence in stores and businesses to keep everyone safe and reduce opportunities to commit crimes," he said. "It is important to help keep stores in our community for access not just to retail outlets, but pharmacies and medical services they host or provide."

Safai also has convened a commercial retail theft working group, which includes Police Chief Bill Scott and District Attorney Chesa Boudin, to make policy recommendations.

Last month, Scott and Mayor London Breed announced a series of new initiatives to address retail theft, including expanding the police department's retail crime unit, recruiting more retired police officers to patrol neighborhoods and making it easier to report shoplifting.

"We care about criminal justice reform. We care about second chances. We care about making sure that people are not wrongly accused," said Breed in announcing the new measures. "But don’t take our kindness for weakness, our compassion for weakness."

This post includes reporting from Bay City News, The Associated Press and KQED's Matthew Green.