SF Leaders Say Robbery and Theft Are Down Despite Narratives of Rampant Crime

San Francisco city leaders say the prevailing perception that crime is running rampant — a key argument behind an effort to remove District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office — doesn't quite square with the statistics.

Robbery, rape and larceny theft are down, according to the San Francisco Police Department's mid-year report on public safety statistics. Thefts, including those at retail stores, are down by 9% compared to this time last year, according to the report.

"Not every crime is reported, but we can only go by what we know: It's been a steady decrease," said SFPD Police Chief Bill Scott. "The statistics are counter to the narrative."

Scott, who presented the data with Mayor London Breed at a press conference Monday, said viral videos and news coverage of crime in San Francisco are contributing to a false perception of lawlessness.

"We know that numbers don't matter when you're a victim of a crime, any crime, in any capacity," said Breed. "But at the end of the day, we have to use this data to make a decision about our policies and our investments."