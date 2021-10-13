Biden Administration Orders ICE to Stop Mass Raids on Immigrants' Workplaces



The announcement is part of a shift in strategy under the Biden administration that puts a new emphasis on going after businesses and employers that violate labor laws. In addition to halting mass raids, it supports the idea of exercising prosecutorial discretion to spare workers from charges if they witness or are the victims of abuse or exploitation in the workplace.

"We will not tolerate unscrupulous employers who exploit unauthorized workers, conduct illegal activities, or impose unsafe working conditions," Mayorkas said in a news release about the shift.

"By adopting policies that focus on the most unscrupulous employers," he said, "we will protect workers as well as legitimate American businesses."

Advocacy groups applaud the move, and call for permanent change

Immigration advocacy groups welcomed the policy shift, although groups such as the National Partnership for New Americans also renewed their call for permanent reform, including legal protections for millions of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and those with temporary protected status.