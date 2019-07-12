Immigration authorities have arrested 22 people in the Bay Area in the last week, attorneys say, as immigrant communities and advocates are on high alert for raids reportedly beginning this Sunday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents made some of the arrests in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties over the last week, starting on Sunday, said Luis Angel Reyes Savalza, an attorney who works pro bono with local networks set up to quickly respond to apprehensions.

Attorneys in the Bay Area say they normally get only a few reports each week of such arrests.