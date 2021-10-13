KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

Unpacking the Rise in Gun Violence

Alan MontecilloEricka Cruz GuevarraKate Wolffe
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Flowers are placed on the ground at the Lake Merritt pergola during a vigil calling for peace on June 22, 2021, following the Juneteenth shooting that wounded seven people and left one man dead. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

In 2020, homicides in the Bay Area increased by about 25%, according to a Guardian analysis of census and state data. Many of those deaths involved guns. The majority of people killed were Black and Latino, and some of the largest increases took place in Oakland, Vallejo, and Stockton.

We don't yet know all of the reasons why this increase occurred, but many local practitioners of gun violence prevention point to factors like economic hardship, and the closures of important community spaces during the pandemic.

Guest: Abené Clayton, lead reporter of The Guardian’s ‘Guns & Lies in America’ series

Read Abené's full piece in The Guardian


Sponsored

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.