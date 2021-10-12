State Attorney General Lanches Investigation Into Orange County Oil Spill

State Department of Justice to Investigate Oil Spill in Huntington Beach

California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla visited the site of the Orange County oil spill on Monday. Bonta has pledged to work with federal and local law enforcement to investigate the disaster.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Crews Continue to Rescue Wildlife Impacted by Oil Spill

So far, more than two dozen birds have been rescued by the Oiled Wildlife Care Network, which is leading recovery and rehabilitation efforts for wildlife impacted by the Orange County oil spill.