Hedge Funds Cash Out Billions in PG&E Stock. Fire Survivors Suffer and Wait

That gigantic stock giveaway, which handed $1.5 billion worth of PG&E stock to the hedge funds, is widely acknowledged to be the largest of its kind in the history of corporate bankruptcy. Under the agreement, known as an equity backstop, PG&E gave the hedge funds 169 million shares in the company in exchange for a guarantee the hedge funds would buy more stock if no one else stepped forward as the company prepared to leave bankruptcy.

That didn't happen, but the hedge funds nevertheless collected their payout.

In an interview, Nora Mead Brownell, PG&E's board chair during most of its recent bankruptcy, described the deal as a cost of doing business in a high-risk, politically charged environment. Without the guarantee from the hedge funds, the company could not have left bankruptcy by the deadline mandated by Gov. Gavin Newsom, she said.

"Everybody can hate hedge funds," she said but "the hedge funds were the people who were there.”

That they ended up not having to buy more stock was immaterial, she added: "Hedge funds get paid for taking risk, and that's what they got paid for."

But the current hedge fund sell-off of PG&E shares has direct consequences for approximately 70,000 fire survivors who lost loved ones, homes and businesses to blazes sparked by PG&E's equipment between 2015 and 2018.

Thanks to a legal settlement engineered by these same hedge funds during the bankruptcy, these fire survivors now hold nearly 500 million shares representing nearly a quarter of the company's stock through a special trust.

But with the hedge fund stock dump putting downward pressure on PG&E's share price, fire survivors ​​— whose Fire Victim Trust has held onto its shares ​​— face a return dramatically lower than what they were promised by both PG&E and their own lawyers. The value of the fire survivors' stock has never achieved the $6.75 billion figure survivors were promised and so, while hedge funds are moving on, fire survivors have been left holding the bag.

"It's nothing but a con, isn't it? How can they do that?" said Terry McBride, 61, who lost her Calaveras County home in a fire that PG&E caused in 2015. Since then, she's shared a trailer with her 25-year-old daughter. They live on the same lot where their home burned down.

"How can they look in the mirror and put together an agreement like that?" McBride said. "What part of humanity do they belong to? It's not the humanity I belong to where I actually care about my brothers and sisters and my fellow citizens."

KQED and The California Newsroom reached out to eight of the hedge funds dumping stock. None would comment on the record for this story.

Fire survivors, UC Hastings College of the Law professor Jared Ellias noted, "are not the bankruptcy experts that the hedge funds were" and so the hedge funds "left the fire victims with the risk of the shares and the risk of the deal."

The hedge funds' maneuverings have had dire consequences not only for fire survivors, but also for PG&E's 16 million ratepayers, who spend about 80% more on power than the national average, according to a recent study. And PG&E wants to increase rates by an average of 19% going forward. Experts say that's in part because of all the debt the company took on while the hedge funds exerted control over the company — having replaced nearly the entire board of directors in early 2019 with new arrivals half of whom had investing or corporate restructuring backgrounds.

Though companies usually use the bankruptcy process to get on surer financial footing, PG&E's debt load has exploded from $22 billion before the bankruptcy to $38 billion when it ended in mid-2020. That debt has escalated further since it left Chapter 11 last year, rising to $42.5 billion.

"You have to pay debt back," said John Geesman, a former member of the California Energy Commission, who said the impacts will only become more extreme with time as the company attempts to repair its long-neglected system. PG&E's precarious financial state coming out of bankruptcy "impacts the ability of the company to finance necessary infrastructure improvements and necessary fire mitigation."

Geesman said the company's fragile financial state means it is more likely to spark wildfires and even enter another bankruptcy — an outcome, he said, engineered by the hedge funds but also hardly a surprise.

"It's a little bit like complaining when sharks bite people," Geesman said. "You have to ask yourself, why did we agree to this?"

Hedge funds dumping stock

The sell-offs run counter to the hedge funds' public pronouncements.

Last April, while fire survivors were voting on their settlement, the head of one large fund rejected the notion that there would be a stock dump that would depress the value of the victims' shares.

"The idea that everybody will suddenly turn around and sell all of their stock at the same time is inconsistent with how these investors approach the situation over a long period of time and certainly inconsistent with selling something at well below fair value," Tom Wagner, the head of Knighthead Capital Management, said in an April 2020 interview with Bloomberg TV.

The hedge funds dumping stock run the gamut from the relatively obscure to some of the most celebrated names on Wall Street. They include one founded by nonagenarian billionaire George Soros, and another started by famed Wall Street investor David Tepper, who was once profiled in a New York Magazine article titled "Ready to Be Rich" and whose name now graces the business school of his alma mater, Carnegie Mellon.

Reporting by KQED has shown that another fund, Centerbridge Partners, was part of a group of investors that bankrolled mass tort lawyer Mikal Watts with a massive line of credit. Watts had bragged about scoring a $13.5 billion settlement for fire survivors.

Critics say the line of credit represents a potential conflict of interest, since Centerbridge stood to benefit if fire survivors got a smaller settlement.

Indeed, the settlement has never been worth the $13.5 billion Watts claims. The December 2019 deal between PG&E and fire survivors was composed of $6.75 billion in cash and PG&E stock that was said to be worth an equal amount. But when PG&E funded the stock at the market price of about $9, the stock component ended up falling more than $2 billion short.