'Sharks Are Circling Again': With Wildfires Come Lawyers, and Previous Survivors Have a Warning

Prominent plaintiffs’ attorneys have swooped in even as the fire burns. As part of their campaign, they've plowed money into social media and launched websites touting their credentials.

They've held a steady stream of in-person and virtual town hall meetings, flying in from across California and around the country to lure in potential clients with everything from free food to face time with famed anti-PG&E activist Erin Brockovich.

Some attorneys have already begun the process of setting up shop in the small mountain towns of Quincy and Susanville, where many evacuees are stuck in limbo, staying in motels or with friends as they try to figure out what’s next.

These lawyers claim they have experience getting massive settlements out of PG&E for survivors of earlier fires. But many of those families, who turned to these same lawyers after losing their homes and loved ones, still sleep in cars and trailers and now say they see a replay of the broken promises they say have traumatized them a second time. They offer a warning for today's fire victims: Buyer beware.

"It's like a free-for-fall," said Victoria Gann, who lived in Paradise for 20 years before the Camp Fire destroyed the Sierra Nevada town in 2018. Three years later, she still lives in a trailer.

Gann is among the 70,000 survivors of wildfires sparked by PG&E equipment between 2015 and 2018 who were promised $13.5 billion in a settlement with the utility. Nearly two years later, most of those fire survivors have yet to receive a dime. "It's only a disaster for the people it happened to. For everyone else, it seems to be a cash windfall," she said.

The rush of attorneys into rural Northern California prompted Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister to publish and distribute pamphlets urging fire victims not to rush as they hire lawyers and contractors. It includes ethics guidance from the California State Bar Association.

"The last thing we want is for people to be revictimized," Hollister told KQED and NPR's California Newsroom. "This is a big life-changing decision. So take a step back and make a good choice that's going to protect you going forward."

Lawyers haven’t delivered, survivors say

The push by lawyers to sign up new survivors as clients has become something of a grim fire season tradition in California. Among the most prolific lawyers is Mikal Watts, a trial lawyer from Corpus Christi, Texas, who once told a community forum of fire victims in Sonoma County wine country that he wanted to “be your daddy."